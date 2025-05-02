LIVE UPDATES: Christopher Schurr testifies in his second-degree murder trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Testimony from witnesses called by the defense is set to continue Friday in the trial of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder, which, in Michigan, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On April 4, 2022, Schurr shot Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, in the back of the head during a traffic stop. As seen through body camera and dash camera videos from the incident — as well as a cell phone video recorded by a bystander — the two had been struggling over Schurr's taser in the front yard of a residence in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood.

While the former officer's lawyers claim he acted self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr's actions were not justified.

Less than a week after Lyoya's death, protesters called for racial justice in a series of large demonstrations throughout Grand Rapids. A number of reforms were later implemented within the Grand Rapids Police Department.

More than three years after the deadly shooting, a jury of Schurr's peers will now determine his guilt — or innocence — in the second-degree murder case.

LIVE UPDATES (Friday, May 2):

10:37 a.m.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker begins his cross-examination of Christopher Schurr.

Becker asks why the then-officer initiated the traffic stop.

"You're saying to right turns are suspicious?" Becker asks.

"In that manner... it does seem suspicious," Schurr says.

Becker shows Schurr a typed statement the latter made to Michigan State Police a few weeks after the shooting.

"You had time to think about what happened?" Becker asks.

"Yes," Schurr says.

Becker references Schurr's statement, which claimed Lyoya exited his vehicle in a "bladed" stance.

"Trying to fight, right?" Becker asks.

"Yes," Schurr says.

Becker plays video evidence from the traffic stop.

Becker asks why Schurr testified that Lyoya had "balled fists" but didn't reference them in his statement.

Schurr says he has seen video evidence of the traffic stop multiple more times since the filing the statement.

Becker asks why Schurr did not testify that Lyoya looked like he was running away, despite saying so in his statement.

"You never said he assaulted you. You never said he punched you. You never said he kicked you," Becker says, referencing Schurr's statement.

"You're not saying he did anything else but to try and get away," Becker says.

Schurr disagrees.

Becker moves to discussion of the taser.

"[Lyoya] grabbed your taser and moved it away from him because he didn't want to get tased, right?" Becker asks.

Becker then reads a portion of Schurr's statement to MSP, which said Lyoya grabbed the taser and moved it away from him in attempt to not get tased.

Becker plays a portion of video evidence from the struggle.

"You're in pretty good shape?" Becker asks, referencing Schurr's track and field history.

"Yes," Schurr says.

"You knew there was another person in that car?" Becker asks.

"Yes," Schurr says.

"There could be guns in that car," Becker says.

"Correct," Schurr says.

Becker asks if GRPD policy allows its officers to disengage from a foot chase in order to gain a tactical advantage.

Schurr says yes, but adds GRPD officers are taught to "affect an arrest."

Becker reads a portion of GRPD's use of force policy in effect at the time of the shooting, which states the "exhaustion" of an officer can necessitate the use deadly force.

"Simply committing a felony isn't enough to use deadly force," Becker says.

Schurr agrees.

"Ignoring your commands isn't enough to use deadly force," Becker says.

Schurr agrees.

"You can't even say that Lyoya was pointing the taser at you?" Becker asks.

Schurr says yes, but adds he perceived Lyoya's hand was on the weapon's safety switch.

"I saw the red," he said.

Becker asks what Schurr heard and saw during the incident.

Schurr agrees he was aware of witness to the struggle, the passenger in the car, the first discharge of the taser and the absence of police sirens from patrol cars en route to the incident.

"At no time was Patrick ever on top of you," Becker asks.

"Yes," Schurr says.

"He was trying to get away from you," Becker says.

"Up until the end," Schurr says.

"You thought he was going to turn the taser on you," Becker says.

"That's what I believed," Schurr says, adding he believed the taser could cause death.

Becker asks if Schurr is aware of any GRPD officers who have been seriously injured or killed by a taser.

"Not that I'm aware of," Schurr says.

"[Lyoya] never put his hand on your gun. He never touched your gun," Becker asks.

"I shot him because I believed he was going to use it on me," Schurr says. "If I didn't, I believe I wouldn't be here today."

"But he's not here, is he?" Becker asks.

Becker ends his cross examination.

10:21 a.m.

Morning break. Court will resume in 15 minutes.

8:44 a.m.

Christopher Schurr takes the stand

Schurr says public speaking is "not one of my strengths" but says he feels it's important to "get my side of the story out."

Schurr says his parents and siblings are present in court.

Defense attorney Mark Dodge asks Schurr about his relationship with his wife.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker objects to this testimony, saying it's not relevant.

Judge Mims sustains the objection.

Schurr says he was a sprinter at Sienna Heights University, a private Catholic university in Adrian, Michigan.

"Why did you pick police work?" Dodge asks.

"It's never the same every day," Schurr says. "I got to help people."

Schurr says he completed his police training through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) program at Lansing Community College.

"Are the situations that police encounter, are [they] always safe?" Dodge asks.

"Typically not," Schurr says.

Schurr says he was hired by GRPD and took part in the department's eight-week, in-house training.

"Are you trained that there's only one way to effectively perform a task?" Dodge asks.

"The way I handle something is going to be different from the way someone else handles something," Schurr says.

Dodge turns to Schurr's taser training with GRPD and plays a video of Schurr being voluntarily tased by a master taser instructor with the department.

Schurr says he felt "excruciating pain," and adds he did not feel he had the ability to defend himself while "taking the ride."

If a suspect were to take his taser and incapacitate him, Schurr says it would take a "second" for that suspect to take his firearm.

Dodge discusses the drive stun, a term that refers to when an officer presses their taser up against a person as a form of pain compliance. A drive stun can also be used to "close the loop" with a taser probe(s) to achieve neuromuscular incapacitation (NMI). As Schurr and Lyoya struggled over Schurr's taser during the traffic stop, both of the weapon's cartridges were fired, according to testimony, meaning the weapon could only be used in a drive stun.

Schurr says he previously drive stunned a suspect to "close the circuit" and achieve NMI.

At the time of the shooting, Schurr says he had been exercising "five to six" times a week.

"I just think it's important. We are required to back up our partners and assist people on calls. Unfortunately, part of our jobs is we have to go hands on with people," Schurr said.

Also at the time of the shooting, Schurr says GRPD officers had to "worry about gun violence, drugs and stolen cars."

Regarding the traffic stop, Schurr says he noticed Lyoya's car was driving "slowly" and had made an "abrupt right turn."

At that point, Schurr says he ran the car's license plate and found the plate did not match the car's registration. He then made a traffic stop and announced it on his police radio.

"I'm calling out the traffic stop to let my teammates know where I'm at," Schurr said.

Regarding the moment Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, stepped out of it during the traffic stop, Schurr said such situations "definitely raise our stress level."

Schurr says he did not immediately arrest Lyoya because he wanted to give him the "benefit of the doubt."

"Can a driver just walk away form a police officer in this situation," Dodge asks.

"No," Schurr says.

Schurr agrees when Dodge says the situation turned into "somewhat of a tussle" when Lyoya failed to produce his license plate and began to walk away from the officer.

"My experience is that when people run, it's typically associated to a felony offense," Schurr says.

Schurr says no GRPD policy prohibits officers from engaging in a foot chase, adding that he had previously been involved in about "thirty or forty" solo foot chases.

Dodge brings up when Schurr when commended by GRPD for his performance in foot chases.

Becker objects. He says Judge Mims already ruled this information was not relevant to the case.

Judge Mims sustains the objection.

Dodge returns to discussion of hte traffic stop.

Schurr says he pursued Lyoya and tackled him on a "grassy" spot.

Schurr says he was not able to keep Lyoya on the ground and then engaged in knee strikes in an attempt to regain control and arrest him.

"Were you trying to injure him?" Dodge asks.

"No," Schurr says.

"Were you mad or upset at this driver?" Dodge asks.

"No," Schurr says.

Dodge plays a portion of video evidence of the struggle between Schurr and Lyoya.

Schurr appears to wipe tears away from his eyes.

Dodge asks if GRPD training tells officers to "stay engaged" with suspects resisting arrest.

Schurr says yes.

"I'm wondering why he's fighting so hard," Schurr says.

Schurr says he was "completely exhausted" during the struggle.

"I felt I could hardly pick up my legs," Schurr said.

Given his physical state and the "ineffective" nature of the leg strikes against Lyoya, Schurr says deploying his taser made the "most sense" to him.

Schurr says Lyoya never let go of his taser.

"Is disarming a police officer, is that a pretty serious scenario?" Dodge asks.

"Yes," Schurr says.

Schurr says his GRPD training taught him that, in situations where a suspect attempts to disarm an officer, the suspect intends to use that weapon against them.

"Did you ever notice the taser deployed a second time," Dodge asks.

"No," Schurr says.

Schurr adds he does not remember what nearby witnesses to the traffic stop were saying to him and Lyoya.

"What was your focus on this point?" Dodge asks.

"I just want to get the taser from him," Schurr says.

As the struggle continued, the former officer says Lyoya had "full control" of the taser.

"[At] some point, I start to feel him turning toward me. I feared he was going to use it on me," Schurr said, adding that Lyoya was close enough to drive stun him.

"What did you do next?" Dodge asks.

"I shot him," Schurr says.

"Why?" Dodge asks.

"I believed that, if I hadn't done it at that time, I wasn't going to go home," Schurr says.

Dodge plays video evidence from after Schurr fired the fatal shot.

"I've never been that exhausted," Schurr says.

"Did you want to shoot Patrick Lyoya when you took on this traffic stop?" Dodge asks.

"No," Schurr says.

"Did you take on this job to help people or hurt people," Dodge asks.

Becker objects.

Judge Mims sustains the objection.

Dodge brings up prior incidents when Schurr drew his firearm, but did not fire it. Why did he pull the trigger in this situation, he asks.

"I believe that if I didn't do what I did when I did it, I wouldn't be here today," Schurr says.

Dodge continues to play video evidence from after Schurr fired the fatal shot.

Schurr appears to wipe tears away from his eyes.

The defense ends their questioning of the witness.

8:38 a.m.

Defense attorney Mark Dodge asks Judge Christina Mims for permission to play for the jury a clip from a GRPD officer's body camera, showing Christopher Schurr four minutes after the shooting.

Dodge says the clip is relevant as is shows Schurr sitting in a patrol car, breathing heavily after the shooting.

Becker objects to the clip, saying prior testimony demonstrated Schurr's physical state after the incident.

"Beating a dead horse," Becker said.

Judge Mims says she's "inclined" to allow the clip, but is not prepared to rule on the motion as the clip has not been authenticated.

Judge Mims says Christopher Schurr may positively identify himself in the clip, should he choose to testify.

8:35 a.m.

Court is in session.

8:16 a.m.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who called for the release of body and dash camera video following Lyoya's death, enters the courtoom.

7:34 a.m.

Christopher Schurr arrives at 17th Circuit Court for the fifth day of his second-degree murder trial, again greeted by a crowd of supporters, many of them wearing thin blue line apparel.

For FOX 17's previous coverage of the trial of Christopher Schurr and the death of Patrick Lyoya, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube