(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to present the 2022 State of the City Address on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

7 Action News and WXYZ.com will live stream the speech on all platforms.

The program is set to begin at 6:40 p.m. with Duggan set to speak just after 7:00 p.m. He will be presenting the speech virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No viewers or outside cameras will be allowed in the venue.