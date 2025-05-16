LiveNation's $30 all-in ticket deal returns; here are shows in metro Detroit

LiveNation's discounted ticket deal for summer shows is returning next week with dozens of shows across Michigan for sale.
The $30 Ticket to Summer deal offers people $30 all-in tickets for a variety of shows at LiveNation venues.
In metro Detroit, that includes Comerica Park, Pine Knob, Meadow Brook and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale starting May 21 but some people can get early access to shows.
Here are the events that are on sale.
Comerica Park
- Jonas Brothers - Aug. 28
Pine Knob
- Halsey - June 11
- Simple Minds - June 21
- Weird Al Yankovic - July 2
- I prevail, Beartooth, Parkway Drive, Killswitch & Engage - July 16
- Pantera - July 17
- Kesha - July 19
- Kidz Bop - July 24
- The Offspring - July 27
- AJR - July 29
- Cyndi Lauper - Aug. 1
- Barenaked Ladies - Aug. 2
- The Doobie Brothers - Aug. 4
- Big Time Rush - Aug. 6
- Toto - Aug. 11
- Neil Young - Aug. 13
- Little Big Town - Aug. 15
- Styx - Aug. 16
- Volbeat - Aug. 19
- The Black Keys - Aug. 21
- Tedeschi Trucks Band - Sept. 10
- Papa Roach - Sept. 28
- Alice Cooper - Oct. 2
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Peach Pitt - May 25
- The Driver Era - June 2
- Mike - June 13
- Russell Dickerson - June 14
- Counting Crows - June 17
- Babymetal - July 3
- Primus - July 16
- Slightly Stoopid - Aug. 3
- Chevelle - Aug. 19
- Coheed and Cambria - Aug. 22
- Simple Plan - Aug. 26
- Indigo Girls - Aug. 26
- Leon Bridges & Charley Crockett - Aug. 27
- Ted Nugent - Aug. 31
- Alison Krauss and Union Station - Sept. 6
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- The Beach Boys - May 25
- Hauser - June 15
- Dispatch - June 26
- Blues Traveler - July 11
- Buddy Guy - July 19
- Alabama Shakes - Sept. 5