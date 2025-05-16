LiveNation's $30 all-in ticket deal returns; here are shows in metro Detroit

LiveNation's discounted ticket deal for summer shows is returning next week with dozens of shows across Michigan for sale.

The $30 Ticket to Summer deal offers people $30 all-in tickets for a variety of shows at LiveNation venues.

In metro Detroit, that includes Comerica Park, Pine Knob, Meadow Brook and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale starting May 21 but some people can get early access to shows.

Here are the events that are on sale.

Comerica Park



Jonas Brothers - Aug. 28

Pine Knob



Halsey - June 11

Simple Minds - June 21

Weird Al Yankovic - July 2

I prevail, Beartooth, Parkway Drive, Killswitch & Engage - July 16

Pantera - July 17

Kesha - July 19

Kidz Bop - July 24

The Offspring - July 27

AJR - July 29

Cyndi Lauper - Aug. 1

Barenaked Ladies - Aug. 2

The Doobie Brothers - Aug. 4

Big Time Rush - Aug. 6

Toto - Aug. 11

Neil Young - Aug. 13

Little Big Town - Aug. 15

Styx - Aug. 16

Volbeat - Aug. 19

The Black Keys - Aug. 21

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Sept. 10

Papa Roach - Sept. 28

Alice Cooper - Oct. 2

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



Peach Pitt - May 25

The Driver Era - June 2

Mike - June 13

Russell Dickerson - June 14

Counting Crows - June 17

Babymetal - July 3

Primus - July 16

Slightly Stoopid - Aug. 3

Chevelle - Aug. 19

Coheed and Cambria - Aug. 22

Simple Plan - Aug. 26

Indigo Girls - Aug. 26

Leon Bridges & Charley Crockett - Aug. 27

Ted Nugent - Aug. 31

Alison Krauss and Union Station - Sept. 6

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

