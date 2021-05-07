Watch
Living and Learning Enrichment Center offers a unique approach to enriching lives

Posted at 6:08 PM, May 07, 2021
(WXYZ) — It is just incredible how one person can change so many lives with one decision. Well, a metro Detroit woman took a leap of faith for the love of her son with special needs, and now that unconditional connection is helping dozens of others.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom takes us to the living and learning enrichment center in Northville. To learn more visit, livingandlearningcenter.org.

It’s a special place with a unique approach to enriching lives. The team's vision is to be the nation’s model in training people who have autism and related challenges, and give them the skills needs to be contributing members of society. They have an array of training programs, summer camps, and more.

Get involved, volunteer, and/or donate today!

Living and Learning Enrichment Center
248-308-3592

