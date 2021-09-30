Watch
News

Actions

27 people test positive for COVID-19 after Luke Bryan concert, Livingston Co. issues warning

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Luke Bryan picture concert
Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 14:09:36-04

(WXYZ) — The Livingston County Health Department issued a statement Thursday warning residents of possible COVID-19 exposure at a local Luke Bryan concert after 27 concertgoers tested positive following the event.

The outdoor concert was held near Fowlerville on Saturday, September 18.

The LCHD says other attendees may have been exposed; roughly 20,000 people attended the event.

According to the LCHD, people who went to the concert are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

They note that attendees should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through October 3 and wear a face mask in public areas.

Testing locations can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 2-1-1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!