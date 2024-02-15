Livingston County man, lottery first-timer wins $500K on 21st birthday

SAGINAW, Mich. — A Livingston County man celebrated his 21st birthday signing papers and going through documentation with the Michigan Lottery.

But hey— What’s a little paperwork when you’ve won $500K on your first try?

The anonymous player had grabbed a Wild Side instant game—one of the scratch-off kinds—and the rest was history.

“I didn’t know how to play the game, so I took the ticket home and had my parents walk me through it," he told lottery officials. “When [the lottery office] confirmed it really was a $500,000 winner, we were in disbelief. I knew right then that this money was about to change my life.”

The lucky player plans to study abroad with his winnings and save the rest.