Livingston County votes to defy red flag bills pending in gun reform legislation

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livingston County's governing body has voted to defy extreme risk protection orders, which are part red flag gun bills that are soon to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The board of commissioners approved the resolution 9-0.

An overwhelming majority of citizens who attended the commission meeting Monday night thanked the board for protecting their right to bear arms.

A lot of people who attended the meeting felt the red flag gun bills are a personal attack on the American way of life. Many of them prayed for the board of commissioners who they feel will be targeted over the vote.

If signed by the governor, it would establish extreme risk protection orders, giving the courts authority to remove guns from people believed to be a danger to others or themselves.

"I am glad Livingston County… I live here and they are holding their hand up saying, woah that’s enough — enough is enough," Bill Reiber said.

One sign singled out Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, who was quick to call the legislation a violation of due process.

"We’re taking possession of somebody's property before the person has an opportunity to defend themselves," Murphy said Monday in a Facebook post.

A current or former partner, family member or mental health professional would have fill out a form detailing their complaint and file it with the state. They would have to reasonably prove the person would likely hurt someone or themselves with a gun in the near future.

"I, myself, have been a victim of a false accusation by an ex made in open court, and that happens to so many people that we've been falsely accused of things and then we can have our rights taken away from us and then we’ll have to go and defend ourselves to have our rights restored," Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo said during the meeting.

Of the citizens who chose to speak in person, only two disagreed with the boards proposed resolution to not enforce the laws.

"It is constitutional to have regulations and restrictions on guns, just like every right does. The gun storage background check laws and the potential red flag law are designed to help protect the community," one of the people who spoke in opposition said.

"The optics of this are ridiculous based on this county's history. I think you all know what I’m talking about, and I have to the right to say it,” the second person in opposition said before getting interrupted. “Oh, no. Oh, no. You don’t have your rights right now to interrupt me."

By and large, most people in the room supported the resolution and thanked the board for their bravery.

"Thank you so much for sticking up for all of us and may God’s blessing be on you," another person at the meeting said.

The governor is expected to sign the bill but even if she does, it will take 90 days after lawmakers end session for the legislative year for it to take effect in Michigan.