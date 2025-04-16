Livonia man killed in Ann Arbor after getting stuck under his own gravel hauler

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia man was killed after getting trapped under the gravel hauler he was operating in Ann Arbor, the Ann Arbor Police Department said.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday (April 15), with police being dispatched to Pauline Boulevard bear Hutchins avenue.

First responders found the man, 64, underneath the tractor trailer of the hauler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the man was in the process of re-connecting the front trailer to the rear trailer when he got stuck underneath the vehicle. Authorities say this happened after the driver dropped off loads of sand to a nearby construction site.

AAPD is investigating the incident, with the city's fire department, Michigan State Police and Hazard Vulnerability Analysis assisting.