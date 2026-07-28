Livonia men charged with sex crimes after allegedly assaulting 11-year-old girl

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia man has been charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct after prosecutors say he assaulted an 11-year-old girl last month.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office began investigating 31-year-old Jeremiah Michael Bishop on June 18, after the victim's grandfather reported allegations of sexual abuse involving his daughter's boyfriend.

Detectives were able to interview the victim's mother, who said her daughter had provided investigators with text messages where the suspect admits to the abuse.

Bishop also admitted to multipe incidents of abuse at a recent forensic interview at Care House. He was arrested at his mother's residence last week.

Bishop was in court on Friday, July 24, where he was charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree (victim under 13). The judge issued a cash surety bond of $850,000 with GPS tether provision. Bishop is set to appear in court again next month; if convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

"Nothing is more important than protecting our children. The allegations that this 31-year-old man sexually assaulted a 11-year-old child are horrific. Anyone who preys on a child must be held fully accountable. We will do everything in our power to protect children and pursue justice for victims," Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said in a press release.

