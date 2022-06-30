Livonia native accused in cyclist death captured in Costa Rica

AUSTIN, Texas (AP MODIFIED) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica.

The Marshals Service announced Thursday that 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was arrested Wednesday a hostel.

Armstrong is a Michigan native. She grew up in Livonia and graduated from Stevenson High School, where she was an athlete.

Livonia native wanted for murder of cyclist

“I love you, and I believe that you're not capable of doing this,” said Sharon Armstrong, mother of Kaitlin, when we interviewed her in May.

Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge. Wilson was found dead May 11, and Austin police later issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.