Livonia Police partnering with Trinity Health for Faith and Blue Breast Cancer Awareness event

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livonia Police Department is partnering with Trinity Health for a Faith and Blue Breast Cancer awareness event next month.

The event, titled 'Faith and Blue with a splash of pink' will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Nehasil Park (33223 Five Mile in Livonia), from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. EST.

It's a free, family friendly event that aims to help community members talk with law enforcement through the connection of faith-based organizations.

Members of Trinity Health's Cancer team will also be at the event to highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise awareness for medical services available to those affected.

The event will feature tons of family activities, including:



Pumpkin painting

A bounce house

Cornhole

Face Painting

Free food (Apple Cider, Donuts, Pizza, BBQ)

Attendees can also sign up for a low-cost mammogram through Trinity Health at this event.

More information about the event can be found at this link.