Livonia woman charged with starting house fire that killed mom of her ex-boyfriend

A Livonia woman who allegedly broke up with her boyfriend and then set his house on fire, killing his mom, has been charged.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Cinamon Charmaine Rigmaiden, 31, is charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson.

Watch our report from after the fire below

Police arrest 2 women after fatal house fire on Detroit's east side

Prosecutors say Rigmaiden poured an accelerant on the front porch of the home in the 6000 block of Seminole Street and then set it on fire.

The fire killed 53-year-old Tina Dorrough, injured a 57-year-old man and a 65-year-old Detroit woman.

Rigmaiden had allegedly broken up with Dorrough's son, but he was not in the house at the time.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but Dorrough was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Livonia police arrested Rigmaiden.

“Since when is the solution in the breakup of a relationship setting fire to an occupied house? The alleged actions of the defendant in this case are beyond reprehensible. As a result, there were three innocent victims. A woman has died and two people that were seriously injured,” Worthy said in a statement.

“You know we don’t usually have situations like this here,” said Drew Caldwell, neighbor.

Drew Caldwell lives down the street from the house that caught on fire.

“Quiet lady, just sat around and sat on the porch, was able to see her,” said Caldwell.