Livonia woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy, injured sister & mom

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Livonia woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 3-year-old boy and left his mother with a traumatic brain injury.

Tammy Sandoval, 55, received a five- to 15-year prison sentence for operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death. She also received a three- to 5-year sentence, which will be served concurrently, for one count of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing serious injury. She pleaded guilty to both of those charges.

The sentencing took place in a Wayne County courtroom following emotional victim impact statements.

The fatal crash happened at Merriman Road and Lyndon Street in Livonia as the family was walking to their car after the Spree Festival fireworks last summer. Khalil Robinson, 3, was killed in the crash. His mother, Tia Robinson, suffered a traumatic brain injury, and his younger sister, Khloe, sustained fewer physical injuries but has been emotionally devastated.

"I just feel it's not enough because like they say, Khalil is not coming back. Khloe, she's got a long way to go without Khalil. And Tia, she can't hug or even talk to either kid because she can't talk," said Regina Robinson, Tia's mother.

Investigators say Sandoval fled the scene after the crash, driving more than 70 miles north to Genesee County.

"You left three people out there and you went home and slept," Michelle Walton, Tia Robinson's aunt, said during her victim impact statement.

During the emotional statements, family members forgave Sandoval while expressing their pain. Sandoval offered condolences, calling the crash a "non-intentional incident that occurred."

Sandoval's attorney described the 55-year-old as contrite, but the Robinson family was not convinced of that.

"No remorse. None at all," said Michael Robinson, Tia's father.

Sandoval should never have been behind the wheel to begin with. Her driver's license had been suspended for nearly a year after refusing a blood test during a drunken driving arrest in August 2024. Despite that, she was involved in another crash three months later and yet another in December that same year.

In court, the family also met 19-year-old Hunter, who helped bring Sandoval to justice. The young man witnessed the crash, followed Sandoval's car and relayed her license plate to police.

Fighting back tears, he explained his actions: "Just do the right thing. Someone ran them over, didn't stop and she would've gotten away with it."

"You're our hero. Thank you so much. Because she would've got away with it if it wasn't for you," Regina Robinson told Hunter.

Khloe continues to struggle with the loss of her brother and her mother's condition.

"Khloe, she wakes up at night crying 'I want my mom,' 'I want my brother' and I don't know what to say to her. I just hold her and let her know there's nothing I can do. But I let her know she's going to be in God's hands," Regina Robinson said.

