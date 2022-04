(WXYZ) — Detroit-born hip hop & R&B artist Lizzo is coming back to her hometown for a concert.

Lizzo will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 6 as part of "The Special Tour."

It comes after the release of her new album, "Special," set to come out on July 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and start at $29.50. American Express card members will be able to get tickets ahead of time starting Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m.