LM Manufacturing moving into former Sakthi Automotive space in Southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — A new automotive company will take over space in Detroit's Delray neighborhood.

Bedrock announced today that LM Manufacturing will take over nearly 300,000 square feet of space that was formerly occupied by Sakthi Automotive. They closed the supply plant in Southwest Detroit in 2019.

According to Bedrock, LM Manufacturing is a joint venture between Magna and LAN Manufacturing, and they will develop automotive seating in the plant.

The $18 million plants are expected to create more than 390 jobs in the city. It will be located at 6451 W. Fort St., 6401 W. Fort St. and 150 Rademacher St. The lease is expected to begin in May 2022.

“This announcement is the latest sign of the resurgence of Detroit’s auto manufacturing industry and expanding opportunity for Detroiters. We are fortunate to have this team come together to re-occupy the former Sakthi campus," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.

Bedrock purchased the former Sakthi Industrial Campus in September 2020, about a year after the company left the campus. It includes about 520,000 square feet of industrial and manufacturing space, 89,000 square feet of office and flex space and more than 10 acres of land that can be developed.

“Thanks to Bedrock we have a great place to call home for our joint venture,” said Sylvester Hester, president and CEO of LM Manufacturing, LLC. “It’s exciting to think about the opportunities the joint venture can deliver, especially creating new jobs in the Detroit area.”