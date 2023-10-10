Local animal rescue seeks help for dog who was stuck in a plastic jug for 3 days

Last Stop Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Carleton is asking for the public's help to provide much needed care for an injured dog.

Now named "Cheeto," the dog was taken to the animal sanctuary after his head became stuck inside of a plastic cheese puff container for days.

"He has spent the last 3 days running with this jar on his head," Last Stop Animal Rescue & Sanctuary said in a Facebook post.

While the dog is doing well, more care is needed due to malnourishment, fleas, worms and other medical issues, including carbon monoxide poisoning.

The animal sanctuary, a nonprofit organization, is now asking for donations to pay for vaccines, flea and tick medications, neuter, a microchip and more.

To help Cheeto and other rescues obtain much needed care, donate here or by purchasing Last Stop Animal Rescue & Sanctuary t-shirts here.

Last Stop Animal Rescue & Sanctuary will also be hosting a fundraiser on October 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sneaky’s Sports Bar & Grill located at 23301 Allen Road in Woodhaven.