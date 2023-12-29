Local blood center seeking donations amid holiday shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. — In the last few years, blood centers have seen a shortage in blood donations. While it's still the season of giving, Versiti is urging people to consider giving a gift that's completely free.

"I've done it forever. But Leigh in the last couple years, I've had a couple brother-in-laws who have been very sick, and have needed blood at different times," said Mary Lynn Arbanas. "Giving blood helps them, whether it's mine or someone else's."

While donating blood is a regular thing for Arbanas, people like her are hard to come by.

"This time of year, we see a dip in our inventory levels, and it makes it even more important for donors to come out to events such as this during the season of giving," said Versiti's Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment, Ashley Minor.

She told FOX 17 that donors are needed every day, especially during the holidays. Part of the reason we're seeing a shortage during this season is because people are busy.

In Michigan, 600 blood donations are needed every single day.

"30% of the blood supply comes from high schools and colleges. So when they're in session, we see a lot more engagement and turnout," said Minor.

When those daily goals aren't met, it's hard for local hospitals to meet the needs of their parents.

"If we don't have enough blood and blood products to go around, then, you know, surgeries could potentially be canceled or patients in our local hospitals might not get the blood products that they need. So it's critically important to make sure or that it's there waiting for them," Minor told FOX 17.

While shortages remain an issue, they have been seeing an uptick in new donors. Minor says hosting drives and offering gift cards to donors has been a great way to attract more people.

"The best gifts are free and donating blood is a free way to get back to your community and give somebody another holiday season," she said.

For more opportunities to donate blood, click here.

