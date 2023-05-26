Local boaters discuss living aboard their boats, tight-knit marina communities

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — For these guys, home is where the boat is. But what you likely don’t know is that at St. Clair Shores’ Emerald City Harbor many take that saying quite literally.

Fourteen boaters live there year-round, braving the winter months, but by the time Memorial Day hits, liveaboards emerge from all over metro Detroit, making this marina feel like a tight knit community.

“When did you start living on your boat?” 7 Action News Ameera David asked.

“7 years ago,” said Cornell Craig who lives full time on board his boat during summer months.

For Craig, winter months are spent at his house in Troy. But between Memorial Day and Halloween, it’s boat day every day.

“We have a dinette that probably seats four,” Craig said.

And he showed how that dinette converts into a queen size bed.

Dejuan Ware works full time as a finance director. When he’s not on land, he’s on the water.

“You can cook, (use the) bathroom, shower, everything. It’s a studio apartment. How about that?” said Ware who sleeps on his boat frequently.

“I think a lot of people think it’s really expensive,” Ware said.

There are a lot of costs associated, from boat registration to space rental fees and fuel.

But fishing aficionado and weekend liveaboard, Vince Browning, says it’s still a good catch.

“You could probably get away for about half of what it would be for an apartment or house,” said Browning who docks his boat in St. Claire Shores.

“What’s the biggest challenge of the boat life?” Ameera asked.

“The spiders. They actually crawl up the rope and that's how they get into your boat,” Craig revealed.

But the million dollar question is…

“How do you deal with the fish flies?” Ameera asked.

“Using water, that’s about it. First thing in the morning, get the hose and rinse them down then usually everybody takes turns,” Craig said.

“The one thing you immediately notice around here is how quick everyone is to jump in and help.”

“You have to because the water can be a little challenging at times,” Ware revealed about the willingness of his neighbors at the marina to help.

Cornell said he will hop on his golf cart and do pick-ups.

Need a good meal? Vince is there to hook you up with his latest catch.

“Got some fresh caught wall-eye cooking up. Bacon, biscuits and gravy,” Browning said.

The bond felt there transcends what you’d see between neighbors. And this is home, where good food is fuel for the family.