Local boutique Girl Boss Fashions opening pop-up store in downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Girl Boss Fashions is opening a pop-up store in downtown Detroit next month.

The women's boutique will be located at 1232 Library St. on the ground floor of the Z Garage, next to other stores including Mootz Pizzeria + Bar, Bault of Midnight, NOJO Kicks and more.

Tenisia Evans, the founer of Girl Boss Fashions, opened her original shop on Kelly Rd. in Detroit before expanding to stores in Lakeside Mall, Partridge Creek and Macomb Mall.

She said she struggled to find clothing that fit her well and she felt comfortable and confident while wearing.

“My motto since day one as an entrepreneur is ‘all things are possible to those that believe’,” Evans said in a release. “I believe Girl Boss Fashions will inspire women to live more confidently and I believe downtown Detroit is ready to experience our brand. Stop by our shop for one-of-a-kind pieces that are classy, trendy, and professional yet bossy at the same time.”

The store features bling t-shirts with phrases like "the struggle is real but I make it look good," and "I'm a jewel." They also offer dresses, pants, jackets, sweaters, skirts and footwear, as well as accessories.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pop-up is expected to be here for the next six months.