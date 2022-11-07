MI boy who plays saxophone for first responders hosting special performance for veterans

(WXYZ) — The local boy who made headlines playing the saxophone every Friday morning for first responders at the Farmington Hills city complex is hosting a special event for veterans this Friday.

The special performance by 13-year-old Oliver Strickfaden is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Farmington Hills Police Department.

Strickfaden will also be serving coffee, hot cocoa donuts, and bagels to any veterans who attend.

We caught up with Strickfaden in February. He has been waking up early every Friday to play the national anthem on his saxophone in front of the fire department, city hall and the Farmington Hills Police Department.

"I wanted to give back to the community, especially in the times we're in right now. And it just felt like a good thing to do," said Oliver.

It’s a gesture Oliver started in October of 2021, and rain, shine or snow – he shows.

"I've been out there when it's snowing and it was below 10 degrees out and it was really cold," he said.

He said he does it without any need for recognition – but soon after he started, people took notice.

"That kind of dedication is just admirable," said Farmington Hills Police Sergeant Christopher Steuer.

Floored by his commitment, word spread. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office even offered him the chance to go up for an air patrol.

"It was awesome," said Oliver.

Oliver is a young man of many talents. He’s in the Civic Youth Ensemble for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, is an accomplished LEGO builder, and I’m told, throws a mean fast ball.

But shining above those many talents is his kindness and dedication.

"I'm hoping to do it as long as I'm in this area, so it could be to the end of high school or somewhere around that time," said Oliver.

