Local business owner organizes egg hunt, gives dozens of Easter baskets away to kids who visit

WILLIS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Easter Bunny has some competition and her name is Lynn Jordan of Willis, Michigan – just outside of Ypsilanti.

Owner of Confections by Lynn, Jordan grew up in Willis, it’s the town she knows, the place she loves.

Courtesy Lynn Jordan

"It's just small ... it's nice. It's comfortable. You know, the kids can ride their bikes up to the bakery and have ice cream or cookies. Some of them even ride their horses up here," said Jordan.

And this year ahead of the Easter holiday, Jordan decided to do something special, together with the help of Barry's HVAC Service in Downtown Willis and donations from the community.

"It was overwhelming, the contributions that we had from just people," she said.

Courtesy Amanda Converse

Jordan has been handing out Easter baskets — a lot of them. Kids who stop by can hunt for an Easter egg outside and redeem it for a basket filled with goodies — Jordan said they’ve given out more than 60 so far.

Courtesy Lynn Jordan

Courtesy Lynn Jordan

"Just their smiles is what makes it all worthwhile ... everything that I do is for that," she said.

Courtesy Lynn Jordan

And after the pandemic has weighed heavy on us all — a bit of sunlight — and appreciation from Jordan who said the community lifts her up, too.

"It's nice for them to want to support. It just makes us feel more like family," she said.

It's that family that makes Jordan thankful to be back where she grew up, giving back to the community she loves.

"Everything happens for a reason. So, I am here now. I'm back home ... everything is wonderful," she said.

Courtesy Lynn Jordan