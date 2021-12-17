Local business to distribute free food boxes to Detroit families

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The James H. Cole Legacy Foundation is back with its annual Holiday Food Giveaway!

Detroit residents are welcome to visit the James H. Cole Home for Funerals at 2624 W. Grand Blvd. on Detroit’s west side to pick up food packages before the holidays.

Distribution will take place behind the parking lot at Ferry Park and Holden streets and food boxes will be delivered into cars.

The event will take place on December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

For more information on the James H Cole Legacy Foundation and the “Love Thy Neighbor” program please visit the Foundation website at www.jhcfoundation.org/love-thy-neighbor.