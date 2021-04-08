Local chef, restauranteur Matt Prentice dies of illness

(WXYZ) — Matt Prentice, a chef at Three Cats Restaurant has died of an non COVID-related illness, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

Prentice was a Detroit native and cooked at several restaurants in the area, including Coach Insignia, Northern Lakes Seafood, Shiraz, Morels, Duet, No. VI Chophouse, Plaza Deli and countless others.

Three Cats says Prentice helped jump-start the careers of many well-known chefs in the area, including Chef James Rigato of Mable Gray and Chef Eric Ward of Joe Muer’s Seafood.

Prentice also worked closely with the Reverend Faith Fowler and Cass Community Social Services. Three Cats says the kitchen he created at the nonprofit serves more than 700,000 meals per year.

Prentice will be succeeded in the Three Cats kitchen by Drew Cayuela and Alex Matoin.

Three Cats says donations in his memory may be made to Cass Community Social Services.