Local credit union donating $25 to children's hospital for photos taken in front of mural

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Advia Credit Union is launching a social media campaign to help raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout Michigan.

Starting August 19 up until September 13, Advia says they will donate $25 for every photo taken in front of the new mural at Advia’s Royal Oak branch at 27100 Woodward Avenue.

Community participants must take a photo in front of the mural and add the hashtag #AdviaMural on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to be accounted for. The credit union will donate up to $5,000 — that’s $1 for each year of the historic Woodward Dream Cruise.

"The Woodward Dream Cruise is a rite of summer in Royal Oak, and this year we wanted to do something special as we unveil Samar Salam’s eye-catching new mural,” Advia Credit Union's CEO Cheryl DeBoer said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to give back to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and support their good work while having some fun on social media. We look forward to seeing our friends’ and neighbors’ faces!”

The mural, painted by Dearborn-based artist Samar Salam, will depict several historical sites around Royal Oak, as well as the Woodward Dream Cruise, represented by a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

It is set to be completed in time for this year’s cruise on August 21, with a special unveiling event planned for August 20.