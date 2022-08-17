'We know there's more victims.' Former educator, dean charged with criminal sexual conduct

(WXYZ) — Eugene Pratt, 57, a former teacher, coach, and school administrator is charged with one count of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a former student, but officials believe more victims may be out there.

Pratt is accused of using his position to coerce the former student into performing a sex act to advance in his study program.

The Genesee County Sheriff says other potential victims could be throughout metro Detroit.

"He was in a position of authority and identified vulnerable people in inner city schools, kids kicked out and put in GED program," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Pratt was arrested yesterday. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement officials say Pratt worked for decades as a teacher, coach, and administrator throughout Genesee County Schools, and from 2013 to 2015 as Dean of Students at Caniff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck.

His most recent job was security and transportation with an addiction center where judges would sentence people from court.

In all of his jobs, he was around hundreds of students throughout his career.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says three students reached out of court settlements with Beecher Schools near Flint, and one of these students came forward to make this a criminal case.

They believe at least 15 other victims are out there. They could be possibly living in Wayne, Oakland, Genesee counties, and other places.

The sheriff says the victims would be young teens to young adults, all males.

"No statue of limitations. You can come forward. We would encourage them," said Sheriff Swanson.

A 24-7 hotline is set up. If you believe you're a victim in this case or have any information, call 810-257-3422.