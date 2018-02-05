Local family featured on Kraft Super Bowl commercial

Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 10°
What did you think about this year's Super Bowl commercials?
(WXYZ) - For one Rochester Hills family, the Super Bowl was extra special this year.
The Corombos family got the surprise of a lifetime when they realized that their picture had been selected for the Kraft #FamilyGreatly ad that ran during the Super Bowl.
Kraft asked people to share a photo or short video on social media showing how they celebrate game day. They then made the selections and built the commercial on Sunday.
Jack and Catherine Corombos, 5 years old and 8 years old, were just two of the stars.
Their mother tells 7 Action News that the whole family is so excited.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.