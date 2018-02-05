Local family featured on Kraft Super Bowl commercial

(WXYZ) - For one Rochester Hills family, the Super Bowl was extra special this year.

The Corombos family got the surprise of a lifetime when they realized that their picture had been selected for the Kraft #FamilyGreatly ad that ran during the Super Bowl.

Kraft asked people to share a photo or short video on social media showing how they celebrate game day. They then made the selections and built the commercial on Sunday.

Jack and Catherine Corombos, 5 years old and 8 years old, were just two of the stars.

Their mother tells 7 Action News that the whole family is so excited.