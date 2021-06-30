Watch
Local father's plea for prayers goes viral after teen nearly drowns at campground

Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 30, 2021
A Wixom family is asking for prayers this morning after their 13-year-old son nearly drowned.

On Friday, Andy Snook was seen trying to swim across a pond at a Monroe County campground. According to his family, Andy was missing in the water for about 20-30 minutes.

Thankfully, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded quickly because a dive team member lived in the area.

Andy's father posted an emotional plea on Tik Tok that has gone viral with millions of views.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe which has raised nearly $20,000.

