Local first responders explain challenges that come with working in frigid temps

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — While many of us are trying to stay out of the arctic blast, for first responders, it is just part of the job.

“We do have to come in no matter what the weather," Southfield Firefighter John Roberts said.

Roberts said the frigid temperatures make a hard job even harder. He said some of their equipment will stop working, like the air packs they carry on their backs.

“They’ll lock up and seal and we need to put them in the exhaust," Roberts said.

The biggest challenge for firefighters, though, is water he said.

“We’re making ice conditions, so we’re slipping out there, pulling off equipment, everything just gets a little harder," Roberts said.



Related video: Water main break turns Detroit streets to ice amid frigid temps, residents without water

Water main break turns Detroit streets to ice amid frigid temps, residents without water

Southfield Fire Capt. Jason Deneau explained that keeping their hoses from freezing is vital while trying to put out a fire.

“You’ll see us put our hose lines down and actually leave them cracked open a little bit just so that way, water doesn’t freeze in the hose lines, which in turn creates another obstacle with ice and everything else. Then we have to be careful of slip hazards and things like that," Deneau said.

Another obstacle is keeping patients warm on a run, according to Detroit EMS Capt. Jeffrey Gaglio.

“We do the best to get some extra blankets on the ambulances this time of year, keep the ambulance heated in the back as best we can and limit, again, that exposure, limit the time between the house and the back of the ambulance," Gaglio said.

Related video: Ask Dr. Nandi: How do you stay safe in extreme cold?

Ask Dr. Nandi: How do you stay safe in extreme cold?

Both departments say they are seeing an uptick in weather-related calls this week.

“We have had a lot of those that are seeking shelter. We have to get them out of this cold. It’s not good for them to be out here, obviously. We’ve had a lot of those," Gaglio said. "Our motor vehicle accidents have increased because of the icy freeway and the icy roads."

“The past couple of days we’ve had some frostbite calls. The biggest thing with that is if you do get frostbite, you want to slowly rewarm," Deneau said.

They are asking the public to limit exposure to the outdoors and they are trying to do the same thing, but our first responders will be there to brave the brutal temperatures if necessary.

“We have to rely on each other a little bit harder," Roberts said.