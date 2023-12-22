Local food pantry critically low ahead of holiday season

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is calling on the community after reaching a critical low.

The Oakland Hope Thrift Store and Food Pantry has been serving the Pontiac community for the last four years. Before that, they had a store in Waterford for more than seven years.

The nonprofit says prior to the pandemic, they saw about 5,000 monthly visitors to their food pantry. As many families are struggling to keep up with the cost of living, the nonprofit says they're now seeing an average of 16,000 people into their food pantry per month.

"It started with COVID and people losing their jobs and stuff like that and then inflation. The gas prices are up, the food prices are up, day care is up. Everything is up and so people had to turn around and get something to supplement their food needs," Pastor James Orman said.

The growing need comes at a time when the nonprofit is working to replace the truck they use to pick up food for the pantry and as donations have slowed. The dwindling funding and growing need have resulted in empty shelves and fewer items to give to each family ahead of the holidays.

"It was scary. We actually thought we were going to have to shut the food pantry down or maybe do it one day a week because we just did not have the funds to keep it going," Orman said.

The food pantry is open five days a week and each visitor is allowed to collect grocery items once weekly. In order to qualify, clients must have a household income at or below the federal poverty line or the ALICE threshold, which is 200% of the federal poverty line.

Families are given fresh grocery items like milk, bread, produce, meat and more.

"It helps to make ends meet and they’re very helpful with the services they provide," said Leroy Williams, who was waiting in line at the food pantry Friday.

The nonprofit says they're reaching out to the community now in hopes of monetary donations, food donations or support for the thrift store. Proceeds made from thrift store sales directly support refilling the food pantry.

"This is important to be anywhere because the need is everywhere. I’ve heard our director say that the need has no zip code and so it could be anywhere at anytime. I’m just glad (the pantry's) here in my community where I can help," said Crystal Moore, who was volunteering.

Moore says she originally learned of the food pantry while driving past in October. After getting in line for additional groceries for her own family, she began volunteering to help others.

The nonprofit says they're also in need of more volunteers.

"I actually shop here as well and I’m actually a client. If you just want to give, if you have love, if you have Agape love and you want to give it away, this is a good place to do it," Moore said.

For more information on ways to help or get involved, you can reach out to the nonprofit via email at Norma@OaklandHope.Org or call 248-309-3658.