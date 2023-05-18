Local girl, 4, appears on Tamron Hall after reaction to ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer goes viral

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sienna Ham, 4, of Eastpointe, appeared Thursday alongside other eager girls on Tamron Hall after a video of her viewing the trailer for the reboot of The Little Mermaid went viral.

In the viral clip, now liked more than 212,000 times, Sienna is seen gushing and in awe of what she sees on screen.

“Turtles! I want to go swimming with the turtles,” she said.

Then, Sienna sees a mermaid.

“A mermaid? Is that a mermaid, Ma?” Sienna asked her mother.

“Ariel!” Sienna replied with excitement. Her mom said, “That’s the new Ariel.”

“That is Ariel!” Sienna said with a big smile.

During Sienna's visit to Tamron Hall, she and the girls got the surprise of a lifetime. They got to meet Halle Bailey, the actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

The now-viral video is one of the countless reaction videos posted on social media following the trailers release.

For many Black and brown girls, seeing themselves reflected in Disney classics like The Little Mermaid is rare. And, in Halle and Ariel, the girls now see themselves.

The Little Mermaid will be out in theaters on May 26.

