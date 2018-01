(WXYZ) - Junior golfer Georgia Bosart, 11, of Clarkston is on her way to Augusta National for the Drive Chip and Putt Championship.

She is one of 80 finalists across the country moving on in the competition.

The national competition will be broadcasted live on the Golf Channel prior to the start of the Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 1.

To see who Georgia will be competing against, click here.