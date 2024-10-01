Local hockey doc facing more charges for allegedly soliciting explicit photos from teen

A local doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenage boys is facing more charges.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the new charges on Tuesday, Oct. 1 ,2024, against 68-year-old Zvi Levran. The new charges stem from two separate incidents.

The first incident allegedly happened in Farmington Hills between 2018 and 2019 where Levran allegedly captured then sent himself explicit photos of his 16/17-year old patient.

The second allegedly occurred in Novi in 2020 when Levran allegedly solicited an explicit video from his 16/17-year-old patient.

He's charged with Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material and Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material in the respective cases.

Levran is now facing 28 total charges in separate cases, and he was taken into custody in November 2022.

In other cases, Levran is accused of assaulting young male hockey players during medical exams inside his home office.

In 2023, witnesses who spoke at a hearing for Levran painted a pattern of graphic and disturbing behavior.

