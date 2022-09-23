Local Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday; here's how to send her a card

A West Bloomfield woman who survived the Holocaust turned 100 years old earlier this week, and you can help celebrate by sending her cards.

Edith Kozlowski grew up in Radom, Poland. It was a town of about 100,000 people, of whom almost a third were Jews. Kozlowski and her family had a comfortable and happy life in the Radom Shtetl.

Sending her a card will help show your love and let her know we will never forget what happened to her and millions of others.

You can send them to:

Edith London Kozlowski

c/o Jay Kozlowski

3950 Maple Hill Street W.

West Bloomfield, Michigan 48323

The town she grew up in, Radom, is about sixty miles south and slightly east of Warsaw, the biggest city in Poland. The Kozlowski's began to suffer from discrimination and antisemitism around 1933.

Radom was attacked on September 8, 1939, and occupied by German Nazis on September 9, when Edith was 17 years old. The Nazis closed down her parents’ grocery store and her school.

“They said if we go to work, we might survive,” said Edith Kozlowski.

She and two younger sisters took jobs sewing Nazi uniforms. Then one day the Germans didn’t let them go home to their parents.

“And so we slept there. And the crying and the screaming… it was near the train station, was unreal,” she said.

She didn’t know what was happening. She later learned the Jewish people in her community were put on trains and taken to be killed.

“Somebody escaped from there and let us know that they took them to Treblinka. Took them there, put them in the shower, and from the shower to the ovens,” said Edith.

