Local kids fighting cancer get behind wheel of excavators during 'big dig'

(WXYZ) — Children who are hospitalized and their families got a chance to get behind the wheel of construction equipment on Wednesday afternoon.

The American Cancer Society hosted the first ever Big Dig at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

It gave the kids and their families a chance to get up close with construction equipment and the STEM field.

The society worked with construction partners to provide pieces of equipment, and they could even operate mini excavators with the help of a certified volunteer.