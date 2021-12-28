Local man arrested after allegedly shooting his 'longtime friend' Christmas Day, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Police have arrested 39-year-old Alphonse Grzelakowski in connecting to a shooting incident that took place on Christmas day.

According to police, Grzelakowski shot his 'longtime friend', a 43-year-old man from Chesterfield Twp., after getting into an argument in the backyard of the shooting victim's home.

Police say the suspect shot the victim three times leaving wounds in his arm and leg. They say the victim responded to an area hospital for medical attention.

Grzelakowski fled the home and was arrested without incident at his brother’s home in Roseville, MI.

Grzelakowski has been charged with Assault With Intent To Murder, Felony Firearm, and Possession of A Firearm By A Felon.

He has been arraigned at the 42-2 District Court and is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $250,000 Cash Bond. If convicted Grzelakowski could face life in prison.