Local man miraculously survives explosion from home he was walking into

A mother and cousin of a man in Sumpter Township say they're thanking God Sunday evening, after their family member survived a house explosion he was literally walking into.

The house is completely destroyed, barely a cinder block stands, but miraculously no-one is dead.

The miracle partly has to do with the home-owners job as an overhead crane repair.

Vanessa Barrett, mother to the homeowner told 7 Action News her son was arriving to his home off Martinsville Rd. from work around 5 p.m. Saturday when; "He said that he got two steps in and then he landed in the crawl space and then he just jumped up and ran."

The family house began to explode.

"He said that it blew his shoes off him and the only reason the rest of his body wasn’t burned was because his clothes were fire retardant," saaid Barrett. "He had just come home from work and he still had his uniform on."

Thankfully no one else was in the home at the time either.

"Look at this, there’s no way any normal human should have been able to walk away from this," said Barrett.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation but the family says the father, wife and two sons had just gotten their propane tank refilled that week.

"His son, the 18 year old said, 'You know grandma, I have noticed a strange smell in the house lately, but it wasn’t real strong'," recounts Barrett.

Family says as of Sunday evening, the father is at the University of Michigan ICU burn unit in extreme pain with much of his body swelled, covered in severe burns.

"They have to get all the burnt skin off to see what degree it is," said Barrett.

A long road to recovery is ahead, but the family says their only focus at the moment is the miracle that this father, son, and cousin survived.

Barrett said; "This is my son, and I thank God that the Lord was walking with him when he walked in that house because if you look at this, he shouldn’t be alive."

The family's home is insured and they say they have amazing family support.