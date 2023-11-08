200+ grams of fentanyl seized during Benton Harbor search warrants

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A large amount of fentanyl was seized after investigators executed a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) and K9 unit joined the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in searching a residential complex on Buss Avenue, where they confiscated 200 grams of fentanyl along with evidence of suspected drug shipments.

We’re told no one was arrested but suspects have been identified and charges will be pursued after the investigation is finished.

Afterward, MSP says authorities searched a building in the 900 block of Highland Avenue and found what they believe to be fentanyl, cocaine and additional evidence of narcotics distribution. A 35-year-old man from Benton Harbor was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Counterfeit "M-30" pills were found among the drugs seized during the second search, troopers say.