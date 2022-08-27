3-year-old killed, 5 children hospitalized after suspected drunk driving crash in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. (WXYZ) — 1 child has died and 5 others were hospitalized after a suspected drunk driving crash in Farmington Hills early Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities arrived to the intersection of Inkster Road and W 8 mile Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a crash.

Police tell us that a 29-year-old Inkster woman was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane of Inkster Road, when she crashed into the vehicle of a 32-year-old Detroit man heading westbound on 8 mile.

6 children were in the vehicle of the Inkster woman, ages 10, 7, 5, 3, 18 months and 8 months. The 3-year-old was not riding in a booster seat, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rest of the children, along with the Inkster woman, were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. All the children were released from the hospital today, and are now in the custody of their grandparents.

The Inkster woman is in police custody on possible drunk driving charges, as investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash. They are working with the prosecutor's office on the investigation.

The other driver involved in the crash received medical treatment at the scene, but was not hospitalized.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is asked to call Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248)871-2610

