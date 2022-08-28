4 suspects in drive-by shooting taken into custody after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 4 suspects have been taken into custody after a police chase, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

The chase took place after a drive-by shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Troopers were able to locate the suspects in the area of I-94 and Greenfield road, before they exited on Telegraph Road.

MSP was able to catch up to the suspects and executed a PIT maneuver to end the chase near the intersection of Fenton Avenue and Westgate Drive in Redford Township, where the suspects crashed into another vehicle.

Two female suspects stayed in the car, while two male suspects fled on foot. All four suspects were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported throughout this whole process, according to police.