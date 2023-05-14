Berkley Days shut down early after multiple fights break out

BERKLEY, Mich. — Berkley Days, a carnival & celebration that happens every May, was shut down early due to multiple fights broke out among the crowd of people, according to police.

Authorities told 7 Action News that they shut down Berkley Days early after fights broke among groups of teenagers.

According to the website for Berkley Days, this year's celebration was the 100th in the town's history.,

The Berkley Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to contact them.