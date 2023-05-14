Watch Now
Berkley Days shut down early after multiple fights break out

WXYZ's Ramon Rosario
Posted at 10:43 PM, May 13, 2023
BERKLEY, Mich. — Berkley Days, a carnival & celebration that happens every May, was shut down early due to multiple fights broke out among the crowd of people, according to police.

Authorities told 7 Action News that they shut down Berkley Days early after fights broke among groups of teenagers.

According to the website for Berkley Days, this year's celebration was the 100th in the town's history.,

The Berkley Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to contact them.

