GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators are looking for the person who opened fire in downtown Grand Rapids leaving four people with gunshot wounds.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the ‘Grand Woods Lounge’ at Cesar E. Chavez Ave. and Oakes St. SW.

A witness tells FOX 17 that a fight broke out near the intersection. Shortly after, the witness says a man brought out a high-powered gun and started shooting.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says four people were shot. Three are males. One is a female. One is in critical condition. Police say three of the victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Roads in the immediate area were blocked off while investigators worked the scene. The roads opened up by 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

FOX 17 crews on scene spotted more than 50 evidence markers in the area overnight.

An Uber driver was waiting to pick someone up when his vehicle was hit.

"I was going to pick up a ride down there and the road was blocked so I turned around and parked there in front of the place and stopped. ," Ride share driver Jerry Dessey said.

Dessey says he saw the fight break out. He said it wasn't long and shots came from across the street and "bullets were flying everywhere."

"These two young kids just got into it. First they were fighting on the hood of the car ahead of me and then the next thing you know they were rolling around on the ground and fighting. That's when this guy walks out from behind the car and just opens up. He's shooting right in front of me. I'm just 10 to 12 feet from where he's doing all this.

Police say they had officers who heard the gunfire because they were working a traffic accident a block away.

If you know anything about the case, please call Grand Rapids Police detectives at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online at SilentObserver.org.

According to the non-profit group Gun Violence Archive, there have been 342 mass shootings in the United States in 2022. A mass shooting is defined by the group as a case killing or injuring four or more people.

It was just weeks ago that Congress passed gun reform measures following the Uvalde school shooting in Texas. President Biden signed it into law on June 25.

Stay with FOX 17 for developments on the Grand Rapids case and measures being taken in our community to address the gun violence problem.

