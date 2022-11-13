Carjacking suspect arrested after fleeing Sterling Heights police, crashing car

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man was arrested in Sterling Heights after carjacking a woman and attempting to evade police in a chase. In that chase, a shot was fired by an officer who believed he was in danger.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon (Nov. 12), officers responded to a carjacking at the Walmart parking lot at 44575 Mound Road. Upon arrival, they found an 80-year-old woman who claimed she was assaulted and thrown from her vehicle. Police say the suspect proceeded to flee the scene in a Red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

At 7 p.m. later in the evening, officers thought they spotted the Red Jeep parked at the Super 8 Motel at 34550 Van Dyke Avenue.

When they approached the vehicle, the suspect tried to drive away. Police tell us that that attempt to flee placed an officer's life at risk. One officer did shoot at the suspect, but missed.

The suspect proceeded to drive Northbound to Van Dyke Ave. and 15 Mile Rd, before colliding with a vehicle unarmed in the chase.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash, where no one was hurt. Investigators say that the suspect was arrested by Sterling Heights Police back in September for Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile, with the suspect currently on probation for that offense.

Per Sterling Heights Police Department protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Michigan State Police is now investigating the incident.