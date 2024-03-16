Dearborn Heights pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after crash

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 42-year-old Dearborn Heights resident was hospitalzed after being involved in a pedestrian crash, according to the city's police department.

It happened just after 2 p.m., as investigators say that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Van Born and Telegraph roads.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver involved, a 60-year-old Inkster resident, was not injured in the incident. Police say that drugs and alcohol likely didn't play a role in this accident, with the investigation being ongoing.