Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:49AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:49AM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Livingston
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Detroit church to give away free food, clothing, shoes and more to families in need on March 24th
8:17 AM, Feb 25, 2018
3 hours ago
Share Article
DETROIT (WXYZ) - New Providence Baptist Church is excited about it's upcoming 18th Bi-Annual Free Clothing, Shoes, Food and More Giveaway. It's set for Saturday, March 24, at 9:00 a.m.
This is the largest free giveaway in the City of Detroit.
New Providence Baptist hosts the free event twice a year, one week before Easter and the 1st Saturday in October. Over 1,000 individuals generally attend. Items are distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. This event is open to everyone, no pre-registration is required. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m.