Detroit church to give away free food, clothing, shoes and more to families in need on March 24th

DETROIT (WXYZ) - New Providence Baptist Church is excited about it's upcoming 18th Bi-Annual Free Clothing, Shoes, Food and More Giveaway. It's set for Saturday, March 24, at 9:00 a.m.

This is the largest free giveaway in the City of Detroit.

New Providence Baptist hosts the free event twice a year, one week before Easter and the 1st Saturday in October. Over 1,000 individuals generally attend. Items are distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. This event is open to everyone, no pre-registration is required. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m.



New Providence Baptist Church is located at 18211 Plymouth Road, Detroit, MI 48228 (corner of Plymouth Road and Southfield Freeway). To volunteer or learn more, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/18th-bi-annual-free-clothing-shoes-and-food-giveaway-tickets-42218827650