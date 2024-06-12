Watch Now
Detroit Opera honors Juneteenth with free performance this weekend

Detroit Opera House honors "Juneteenth" with show this weekend (June 15 at Anton Arts Center). More info can be found at TheArtCenter.org
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 12, 2024

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — This weekend, the Detroit Opera Touring Ensemble will be putting on a free performance in honor of Juneteenth.

This Saturday, June 15, you can watch 'Juneteenth: Celebrate Freedom' at the Anton Art Center, located at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens.

The performances will include spirituals and the works of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George, a French violinist, conductor, composer, and solider who was the first Black classical composer to receive praise in Euopean music in the mid-to-late 1700s.

The show is free to the public and starts at 6:00 p.m. EST. You can find more information at this link or by calling the art center 1-586-469-8666.

