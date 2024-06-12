Detroit Opera honors Juneteenth with free performance this weekend

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — This weekend, the Detroit Opera Touring Ensemble will be putting on a free performance in honor of Juneteenth.

This Saturday, June 15, you can watch 'Juneteenth: Celebrate Freedom' at the Anton Art Center, located at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens.

The performances will include spirituals and the works of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George, a French violinist, conductor, composer, and solider who was the first Black classical composer to receive praise in Euopean music in the mid-to-late 1700s.

The show is free to the public and starts at 6:00 p.m. EST. You can find more information at this link or by calling the art center 1-586-469-8666.