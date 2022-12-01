Detroit Police Department searching for missing 19-year-old

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a 19-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 29).

Trey Rogers was last seen at Wayne County Community College. Police tell us he did not return to his home in the 11000 block of Wilshire. He's 6-foot-3, and he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Rogers' whereabouts can contact DPD's 9th precinct at (313)596-5901.