Detroit police officer charged after using taser to threaten 10-year-old nephew

Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 17:17:15-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Officer has been charged with Child Abuse after using a taser to threaten his 10-year-old nephew.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charges Friday afternoon, saying that Caleb Williams, a 21-year-old pofficer, has been charged with Second Degree Child Abuse and Felonious Assault.

Officials say that at a home on East Outer Drive in Detroit on Wednesday, April 17, Williams allegeldy threatened and scared his 10-year-old nephew by "arcing his department issed taser while standing in close proximity to the child," per a release from the prosecutor's office.

Williams was arraigned in district court this afternoon, and was given a $10,000 bond. As a condition of his bond, Williams is not allowed to possess any weapons, or have contact with minors.

7 News Detroit has reached out to the Detroit Police Department for a statement on the matter, and we have not yet heard back.

