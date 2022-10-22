Metro Detroit doctor charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A doctor has been arrested and charged on multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, according to the Farmington Hills Police Department (FHPD).

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant on Dr. Zvi Levran (pictured above), charging him with 4 counts of 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and 3 counts of 4th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. Dr. Levran is a urologist with a practice in West Bloomfield Township.

Investigators say these charges were the result of a criminal complaint filed by a 19-year-old man following an medical exam at Levran's office in Farmington Hills on Tuesday, October 18. The man is accusing Levran of sexually assaulting him during that exam.

Dr. Zvi Levran pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment at the 47th District Court. A $100,000 cash/surety bond was issued to Levran, who can not leave the State of Michigan and must surrender his driver's license and any passports while he awaits his next trial. He is also not allowed to treat patients at his home office during this time.

After his arraignment, Levran was transported to the Oakland County Jail, where he is still in custody.

Investigators believe that there may be other victims that have had similar experiences, but have yet to come forward. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald are asking anyone with information in this case, or any potential victims, to contact FHPD at (248)871-2610.