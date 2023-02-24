FDA announces 3 recalls linked with norovirus outbreak, lead exposure

WXMI — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced three recalls Thursday for raw oysters, insulated food and drink bottles and roasted peppers with mushrooms.

Raw Oysters Recall

The FDA says restaurants, retailers and consumers should avoid raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada because of a norovirus outbreak.

The recall affects oysters harvested between January 16, 2023 and February 17, 2023, from Deep Bay, Baynes Sound subarea 14-8 landfiles:

#0278744

#0278742

#0278741

#0278740

#1414396

#0319716

#1414456

#1414457

#1400483

#1411206

#1407063

#1408485

#0278739

#0278737

#1403139

#0278734

#1411153

#1411195

And subarea 13-16 landfile #1401845 in British Columbia, Canada.

Packaged oysters include the harvest area information on their packaging.

The FDA says not to eat or sell these oysters and get rid of them right away.

Food contaminated with norovirus can look, smell and even taste normal; however, contaminated shellfish can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Illnesses have been reported in Canada only so far, with no known cases of norovirus associated with these oysters reported in the U.S.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches.

Bindle Bottle Insulated Food and Drink Bottles Recall

Bindle Bottle LLC of Carlsbad, California is recalling its Bindle Bottles because they could contain an area of exposed lead found at the bottom storage compartment of the bottle.

Unpackaged food stored in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle could have been adulterated by the lead, posing health risks to people or animals.

The product comes in four sizes:

32 oz.

24 oz.

20 oz.

13 oz.

And a 24 oz. bottle part of the Puppy Pack.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the problem.

Acute lead poisoning can cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and bloody or decreased urinary output.

Children are particularly vulnerable; if a child is exposed to enough lead for months or even weeks, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur.

Clinical signs in dogs with acute lead poisoning include lethargy, anorexia, behavioral changes, ataxia (wobbly gait), tremors and seizures.

Bindle Bottle production was suspended and overhauled to eliminate the presence of exposed lead on future products.

If you bought a Bindle Bottle, you can fill out a form to receive an at-home repair kit.

Rao’s Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms Recall

Sunny Dell Foods, LLC of Oxford Pennsylvania recalled its 12-ounce jars of Rao’s Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms.

The FDA says affected jars of the condiment could contained undeclared pine nuts.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts could risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they encounter the product.

This product comes in a 12-ounce glass jar marked with lot # SD21160-03 RPOA on top of the lid with UPC 7 47479 00110 6.

This recall does not apply to other condiments with different lot numbers or sauces and soups under the Rao’s Homemade brand; only this lot is affected.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem.

Investigation shows there was an accidental mislabeling during the production run, which did not reveal the presence of tree nuts.