Watch
NewsMetro Detroit News

Actions

FEMA sending test alert to phones on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

items.[0].image.alt
FEMA
fema.jpg
Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:25:09-04

MICHIGAN — FEMA and the FCC will send out a public alert on people's phones and TVs on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2:20 p.m.

FEMA stated in a press release that at 2:20 p.m. the alert will go out over TVs, interrupting regularly scheduled programs, and will be broadcast in English and in Spanish. It’ll also go out on Androids and iPhones that opted to receive test messages.

FEMA also stated that they’re doing it to assess their emergency readiness and to assess the "effectiveness of the Emergency Alert System and the wireless emergency alerts." They're also going to be identifying technological and administrative improvements that they need to make.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!